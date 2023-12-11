Asake, Khaid, Shallipopi top the list of most searched artists in Nigeria

Google has released the list of most searched topics and persons in Nigeria in 2023. Topping the list of most searched artists is the sensational superstar Asake who continues to dazzle listeners around the country with his music.

After an enthralling 2023 run of chart-topping singles capped with the release of his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibez,' Asake continued this electrifying run into 2023 with the release of the sophomore album 'Work Of Art'.

Asake won the 2023 Headies Award for Best Album for 'Mr. Money With The Vibez' and Next Rated Artist prize for his feats in the preceding year.

In a landmark feat, Asake sold out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena just 18 months after gaining mainstream success with his hit single 'Omo Ope' featuring Olamide.

The hitmaker is set to close out the year on a high as he earned a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance for 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide.

Khaid and Shallipopi have both enjoyed a successful 2023 with the former becoming one of the fastest-rising stars while the latter dominated the charts and streets with his hit singles.

Also making the list is hip-hop star ODUMODUBLVCK whose electrifying music is leading the commercial resurgence of rap in Nigeria.

The 10 most searched artists in Nigeria in 2023.

