Date: April 29, 2019

Song Title: ‘Oh My Gosh (remix)’

Artist: Yemi Alade featuring Rick Ross

Genre: Afrobeats/Trap

Producer: DJ Coublon

Video Director:

Album: Woman of Steel

Details/Takeaway: After working with American rapper, Rick Ross on an episode of Bumbu’s wildly popular Q&A series, ‘The Bumbu Room,’ self-acclaimed ‘Mama Africa,’ Yemi Alade has unveiled a collaboration on ‘Oh My Gosh!’ with the rapper – a remix of the original song.

The original song showcased Alade singing about her supposed dream man and this remix features some intermittent moments of trap music.

Reports claim the song will be on her fourth studio album supposedly titled ‘Woman of Steel,’ slated for release later in the year and will reportedly feature acts like Duncan Mighty, Angelique Kidjo, Funke Akindele and so forth.

