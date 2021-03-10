On March 10, 2021, Nigerian artist and winner of BBNaija Lockdown, Laycon announced his new single on Triller.

This came in a video with fellow BBNaija Lockdown contestants, Nengi, Dorathy Bachor and Neo Akpofure.

On March 10, 2021, he released the new single titled, Wagwan.' The Afro-pop record feels cut from the Sess-Falz era of Hip-Hop-infused pop music.

This comes after the launch of I Am Laycon a few weeks ago. Laycon's debut album is also on the way.