The leading record label in Nigeria, Mavin Records has signed another talented act to its roster.

In May, the Don Jazzy led label announced the signing of Crayon.

“We are pleased to announce our new imprint deal with Baby Fresh's Blowtime Entertainment as we unveil our new artist, Crayon.

“Baby Fresh has always been part of the Mavin family and we look forward to what is shaping up to be a remarkable stage of his amazing career. Crayon is an exceptional songwriter and recording artist who comes with a lot of diversity in his music and I am sure that we will attain great things together” said Don Jazzy during the announcement.

Who is Crayon?

Crayon is the new face of Afrobeats; he brings street experiences. He’s inspired by Fela, Drake, Justin Bieber, Bryson Tiller, Wizkid and Davido. He has a fresh sound: colorful music blend of pop and local groove.

'Colorful' is the keyword - he merges elements of pop, afro-oriented sound, Latino music, and Carribean sounds into his artistry. The riches in lustre that can be felt in his music is why he is called, 'Crayon.'

He was featured on the June 2019 MAVIN single, 'All Is In Order' - his first-ever video shoot. On that experience, he said, "It’s ‘cray’ to be on the same song as Jazzy, a dream come true for real. Everybody knows who Jazzy is. He’s the leader, the boss, the king."

Background and journey to MAVIN

Crayon comes in a family of four; his parents, his younger brother, and Crayon, himself. He grew in Iba, Lagos.

Constantly filling notebooks with lyrics and jumping at the first chance he got to record in a studio, he met his friend and collaborator, Ozedikus, a music producer who crafted Rema's 'Dumebi.'

By chance, Baby Fresh heard one of those early tracks and instantly knew Crayon had the potential to become a force in Afrobeats.

What does the road look like for Crayon from here?

Crayon is visibly hungry for success. He says, “I want to put my community on the map. I’ll be the first artist to really break out of Iba, and that means a lot to me. When I started making music I was just a kid. I’m crazy excited to share my music and be a part of this moment when Afrobeats is going global.

"My aim is to reach as many people as possible with my sound, positive vibes, and energy."

With the glimpse we saw on 'All In Order,' it seems as he could truly excel at the level he hopes he would. He has since released his debut EP, Cray Cray.

You can listen to it below;