Kizz Daniel shares his thoughts on controversial streaming farm topic

Music enthusiasts and influencers had a field day discussing what streaming farm portends for the Nigerian music industry when news broke that Wizkid's latest single, 'Dance' had been displaced from the top spot of the Top 100 and was nowhere to be found at all on the chart.

The story led to speculations of stream deduction and drinking from the chart which are the most common heavy penalties Apple Music applies on streaming manipulation.

However, after seven hours, the song returned to the top of the chart to the satisfaction of Wizkid FC.

But the conversation had already kicked off before it returned to the chart, with quite a few social media users feeding into the speculations that the song was removed as a penalty for streaming manipulation.

Weighing in on the conversation, Kizz Daniel shared his opinion on his X page. He implied that he is not against streaming farms.

Although he stated that it's simply for marketing and can only work for deep-pocketed artists, he also clarified that he was not indirectly shading anyone.

"Farming isn’t a crime, it’s Marketing … for placement and all …. But na for who get the money 💰 We ain’t shading anybody here before una start , just tryna push the new generation to DROP THOSE HIDDEN GEMS … I won learn," he wrote.

