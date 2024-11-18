RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

It appears that Apple Music has dropped the hammer on Wizkid's latest single 'Dance' with some calling it a "glitch".

Social media goes agog as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100
Social media goes agog as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Recommended articles

The massive deduction has led to speculations of stream deduction and drinking from the chart which are the most common heavy penalties Apple Music applies on streaming manipulation.

'Kese', released 15, November 2024, has the second lead single on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo', has enjoyed immediate success on streaming platforms reaching NO. 1 on the Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 just hours after its release.

Its disappearance from Apple Music Nigeria Top 100, has created a massive buzz online with some considering it a penalty for streaming manipulation while others think it might be a glitch from Apple Music.

ADVERTISEMENT

By precedence, such deductions are penalties with Apple Music taking stronger actions in cracking down on streaming manipulations.

It's left to be seen if the song would rebound back to its previous chart-topping position as this would give credence to suspicion of a glitch or perhaps, Apple Music has dropped the hammer of the biggest act yet in their effort to curb stream farming.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

The FilmJoint Awards 2025: See complete list of nominees

The FilmJoint Awards 2025: See complete list of nominees

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US

Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US

Kizz Daniel, Davido, and Wizkid.

Kizz Daniel weighs in on Davido-Wizkid rivalry amid fan pressure

Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

Kizz Daniel announces new EP with guest appearances from Victony, Runtown, Phyno

Kizz Daniel announces new EP with guest appearances from Victony, Runtown, Phyno