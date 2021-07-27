RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel set to release new single as he takes Kizomba lessons in new video

Motolani Alake

It will be a follow-up to his last single, 'Flex.'

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

On July 27, 2020, Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel dropped word that he was set to release a new single.

The new single which is titled, 'Lie' and it is set to drop on August 6, 2021 and it will be a follow-up to his last single, 'Flex.'

The new twin dad has also been on social media, showing off his Kizomba dance skills.

