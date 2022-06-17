The tour will kick-start from July 1st, 2022 - July 30th, 2022 where the 'Buga' crooner is set for a 10 days tour of sold-out venues across the major cities in the USA including New York City and Atlanta..
Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates
After his massively successful recent UK tour, Nigerian superstar, Kizz Daniel has announced his 'U.S Afroclassic Tour' dates.
After his sold-out show at the 02 Ritz in Manchester on May 14, 2022, the US leg of Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic tour is highly anticipated to keep his audience electrified with great sounds from his works over the last decade.
