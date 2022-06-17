RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

After his massively successful recent UK tour, Nigerian superstar, Kizz Daniel has announced his 'U.S Afroclassic Tour' dates.

Kiss Daniel Afroclassic USA Tour
Kiss Daniel Afroclassic USA Tour

The tour will kick-start from July 1st, 2022 - July 30th, 2022 where the 'Buga' crooner is set for a 10 days tour of sold-out venues across the major cities in the USA including New York City and Atlanta..

Recommended articles

After his sold-out show at the 02 Ritz in Manchester on May 14, 2022, the US leg of Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic tour is highly anticipated to keep his audience electrified with great sounds from his works over the last decade.

Kizz Daniel Afroclassic US Tour
Kizz Daniel Afroclassic US Tour Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

RHOL: Toyin Lawani reveals she’s expecting 4th child in season finale

RHOL: Toyin Lawani reveals she’s expecting 4th child in season finale

Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub

Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub

Check out photos from Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Check out photos from Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname

Jayjigi and Dozzybeat team up on new hit single 'Obi Cubana'

Jayjigi and Dozzybeat team up on new hit single 'Obi Cubana'

Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Pixar's 'Lightyear' reportedly banned from Nigerian cinemas

Pixar's 'Lightyear' reportedly banned from Nigerian cinemas

Trending

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Wizkid and Chris Brown

10 Nigerian music producers turned performing artists [Pulse List]

Don Jazzy, Davido, Phyno, Tekno, and KDDO

Davido set to drop new single featuring CKay and Focalistic on Friday 17th June

Davido (Flaunt)

Headies Academy announces 3 additional categories for the forthcoming 2022 Headies Award

Headies 2022