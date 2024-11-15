RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel announces new EP with guest appearances from Victony, Runtown, Phyno

Kizz Daniel is set to close the year on a high with his upcoming EP titled 'Uncle K'.

The EP will see guest appearances from Phyno, Runtown, and Victony as Kizz Daniel gears up to deliver another Detty December hit.

The EP comes off the back of his recent release ‘Pano tona’ featuring Adekunle Gold.

The hitmaker recently took to social media to declare that he wants to start collaborating as he was tired of releasing solo hits.

The guest appearances on 'Uncle K' reflect Kizz Daniel's new mindset as he goes from a seldom collaborator to a prominent one.

Kizz Daniel also shared in a post on X that he will be taking a break and won't be dropping music until 2026 after the release of his upcoming EP.

'Uncle K' is his second EP of 2024 after 'TZA' which delivered the hit records 'Twe Twe' and 'Showa' which reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100. The EP will be part of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebration where he will mark his success as one of Afrobeats' biggest stars.

