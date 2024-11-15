Kizz Daniel announces new EP with guest appearances from Victony, Runtown, Phyno

The EP will see guest appearances from Phyno, Runtown, and Victony as Kizz Daniel gears up to deliver another Detty December hit.

The EP comes off the back of his recent release ‘Pano tona’ featuring Adekunle Gold.

The hitmaker recently took to social media to declare that he wants to start collaborating as he was tired of releasing solo hits.

The guest appearances on 'Uncle K' reflect Kizz Daniel's new mindset as he goes from a seldom collaborator to a prominent one.

Kizz Daniel also shared in a post on X that he will be taking a break and won't be dropping music until 2026 after the release of his upcoming EP.

