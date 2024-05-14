Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' beats Drake's 'Family Matters' to Billboard #1 spot

In the chart week dated May 17, Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' debuted at NO. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 thus becoming Kendrick Lamar's second chart-topping single in the United States in 2024 following Metro Booming & Future's 'Like That'.

'Not Like Us' which is the last track released by Kendrick Lamar in his rap feud with Drake became the icing on the cake for Lamar who was already adjudged by the public to have won the rap feud after releasing 'Meet The Grahams'.

The single which beat Drake's 'Family Matters' which debuts at NO. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' produced by Mustard leads the Drake disses that made it into the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with 'Euphoria' moving up 8 places to NO. 3 and Metro Booming & Future's 'Like That' moving up 2 places to NO. 2.

On its way to debuting at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100, 'Not Like Us' set the record for most Spotify single-day streams for a rap song in the United States. It was also only 5,000 streams short of breaking Drake's global Spotify single-day record for a rap song held by 'Girls Want Girls' featuring Lil Baby.