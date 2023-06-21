ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

KCee's 'Ojapiano' has continued its impressive success as it soars to the top of the chart.

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music char
KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music char

Recommended articles

Known for his brilliant evolution, KCee has continuously reinvented himself through a robust interaction with the music of South Eastern Nigeria that has resulted in a brilliant fusion of elements with the latest being 'Ojapiano' where he combines the historic Igbo flute with South Africa's Amapiano sound.

In the latest installment of Turntable Top 100 (June 9 - 15, 2023) which is Nigeria's only aggregate (Radio, TV, and Streaming) chart system in Nigeria, KCee's 'Ojapiano' soared 25 places to NO. 1 as he records his first chart-topper since the inception of the aggregate chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seyi Vibez's 'Hat-Trick' moves up 3 places to NO. 2, Asake's 'Amapiano' feat Olamide drops to NO. 3, Zinoleesky's 'A1 (Feeling Disorder)' remains at NO. 4, while Rema's 'Charm' drops two places to NO. 5.

Olamide's 'New Religion' featuring Asake drops four places to NO. 6, Davido's 'Feel' drops one spot to NO. 7, Seyi Vibez's 'Dejavu' debuts at NO. 8, While CKay's 'Hallelujah' feat Blaqbonez remains at NO. 9 and Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys remains at NO. 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yvonne Nelson cut ties with mother over paternity fraud

Yvonne Nelson cut ties with mother over paternity fraud

Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye talk exciting 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5

Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye talk exciting 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5

How music documentation is contributing to the growth of the Nigerian music industry

How music documentation is contributing to the growth of the Nigerian music industry

Chris Hemsworth breaks down crazy prison fight scene in 'Extraction 2' [Exclusive]

Chris Hemsworth breaks down crazy prison fight scene in 'Extraction 2' [Exclusive]

Ifunanya Obika's journey to Annecy 2023 with Access Bank's W Community

Ifunanya Obika's journey to Annecy 2023 with Access Bank's W Community

Diana and Amaka clear the air on 'BBNaija Reunion' show

Diana and Amaka clear the air on 'BBNaija Reunion' show

Jade Osiberu's 'Gangs of Lagos' sets new record on Prime Video

Jade Osiberu's 'Gangs of Lagos' sets new record on Prime Video

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake & Olamide records top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100