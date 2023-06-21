KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Known for his brilliant evolution, KCee has continuously reinvented himself through a robust interaction with the music of South Eastern Nigeria that has resulted in a brilliant fusion of elements with the latest being 'Ojapiano' where he combines the historic Igbo flute with South Africa's Amapiano sound.

In the latest installment of Turntable Top 100 (June 9 - 15, 2023) which is Nigeria's only aggregate (Radio, TV, and Streaming) chart system in Nigeria, KCee's 'Ojapiano' soared 25 places to NO. 1 as he records his first chart-topper since the inception of the aggregate chart.

Seyi Vibez's 'Hat-Trick' moves up 3 places to NO. 2, Asake's 'Amapiano' feat Olamide drops to NO. 3, Zinoleesky's 'A1 (Feeling Disorder)' remains at NO. 4, while Rema's 'Charm' drops two places to NO. 5.