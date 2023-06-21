KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart
KCee's 'Ojapiano' has continued its impressive success as it soars to the top of the chart.
Recommended articles
Known for his brilliant evolution, KCee has continuously reinvented himself through a robust interaction with the music of South Eastern Nigeria that has resulted in a brilliant fusion of elements with the latest being 'Ojapiano' where he combines the historic Igbo flute with South Africa's Amapiano sound.
In the latest installment of Turntable Top 100 (June 9 - 15, 2023) which is Nigeria's only aggregate (Radio, TV, and Streaming) chart system in Nigeria, KCee's 'Ojapiano' soared 25 places to NO. 1 as he records his first chart-topper since the inception of the aggregate chart.
Seyi Vibez's 'Hat-Trick' moves up 3 places to NO. 2, Asake's 'Amapiano' feat Olamide drops to NO. 3, Zinoleesky's 'A1 (Feeling Disorder)' remains at NO. 4, while Rema's 'Charm' drops two places to NO. 5.
Olamide's 'New Religion' featuring Asake drops four places to NO. 6, Davido's 'Feel' drops one spot to NO. 7, Seyi Vibez's 'Dejavu' debuts at NO. 8, While CKay's 'Hallelujah' feat Blaqbonez remains at NO. 9 and Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys remains at NO. 10.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng