“I selected these songs because they are really beautiful and they signify where I’m at mentally, one way or the other. What feels really special to me is the soul and the sincerity in the delivery of my vocals, the emotions it invokes. As a result, I think I am more mature, more precise, and more intentional with the way I go about my music,” Joeboy tells Apple Music.
Joeboy joins Apple Music’s Home Session in spatial audio
Apple Music’s Home Session features reimagined signature songs and thoughtful covers and today, Nigerian-born Afropop tour de force Joeboy releases his own stripped down versions.
The Home Session EP, available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, will feature four exclusive unplugged tracks from the smooth singer, smash hit singles 'Sip (Alcohol)', 'Contour' and his latest release 'Body & Soul', as well as a cover of Sean Kingston’s summer earworm single, 'Beautiful Girls'.
“‘Beautiful Girl’ by Sean Kingston was basically the soundtrack of my early teen years and reminds me of when I started crushing on girls. The song really influenced my writing ability and cemented my love for pop-dancehall love songs,” he explains.
After joining Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa platform in 2019, Joeboy’s career skyrocketed in the wake of a string of hit single releases, with 'Sip (Alcohol).' And with his highly-anticipated album on the way, Joeboy is set to be a staple on playlists and screens for years to come.
Discover Joeboy’s exclusive Apple Music Home Session EP and his knack for weaving poignant stories with catchy lyrics to create pop-leaning R&B hits.
