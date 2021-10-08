Jaytime has evidently put in massive work to deliver great content to his ever loving fans across the world.
Jaytime releases visuals to his trending single titled ‘Kiss N Tell’ Ft. Buju
Nigerian Artist and songwriter ‘Jaytime’ comes through with the visuals of his trending single featuring rave of the season ‘Buju’ dubbed ‘Kiss N Tell’
This video is directed, shot and chopped by ace cinematographer Boy Director aka ‘TG Omori’ who gave us a lot to watch and vibe to.
From the colorful scenes to the energetic and interesting dance steps by the dancers, Jaytime and Buju.
Kindly go ahead, watch and share this outstanding piece from the ‘Next Big Thing’ hitting the Nigeria music industry.
