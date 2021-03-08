It’s International Women’s Day 2021 - a time to celebrate women across the world and of all shapes and sizes. The idea is to give a historically marginalised gender it's time to be celebrated without the holds of patriarchy and toxic masculinity.

On a day like this, media is a bed for different types of content. But today, the entertainment desk at Pulse Nigeria has decided to spotlight 10 of the most powerful women in the Nigeria entertainment industry. The concept of power can be fickle and its image has been tainted with the political definition of ‘power.’

In a real sense, power can also be positive and markedly influential on people. This kind of power does not necessarily have to be flexed before one understands its existence. For these eminent women, the power came for some by reputation, for some by success and for others, by their vision to elevate an industry.

Based on what their influence represents and with what their standing is in their respective industry, Pulse Nigeria spotlights the following women;

Mo Abudu

Industry: Mass Media/Film

If this list was ranked, Mo Abudu would be top of it. After a stint in the corporate world, Mo’s journey in the media started with Moments with Mo in 2006 and 24 years later, she calls the shot in Entertainment media in Nigeria and Africa.

At the very top of her successful ventures is the Ebony Life TV which has become one of the most important television networks in Africa.

And it’s not just TV, with her Ebony Life Films imprint, Mo has produced some of the biggest Nollywood movies in recent years like Wedding Party 1&2, Chief Daddy, Your Excellency and so forth.

Osagie Osarenz

Industry: Music Distribution

Osagie Osarenz started out as an artist-manager. Word has it that in the late 2000s, she was on a video set arguing with legendary cinematographer, Clarence Abiodun Peters about a video treatment/mood board for Kel, her friend and client. The University of Lagos graduate went on to manage Wizkid, Skales, Terri, GoodGirl LA and more.

These days, she is the founder of The Zone Agency, runs The Basement Gig and has ascended to become West African lead for distribution company, OneRPM.

Kemi Adetiba

Industry: Film and TV

Adetiba is regarded as one of Nollywood’s most respected filmmakers. The former TV host kicked off her film career as a music video director with credits for music videos including Niyola ‘Toh Bad’, Waje’s ‘Onye’, Tiwa Savage’s ‘My Darling’ among others.

After her highly successful run as a music video director, she went on to direct her first film The Wedding Party - one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films.

Her sophomore feature film as a director, King of Boys released in 2018, grossed N 244,011,753, earning it its spot as 5th highest-grossing Nollywood film. Adetiba’s creativity is unhinged and has earned her intellectual acclaim.

Genevieve Nnaji

Industry: Film

Nnaji is one of Nollywood’s trailblazing actors with international acclaim. The actor is Nollywood’s first director to have her film Lionheart acquired by Netflix and the first Nigerian film to be submitted for Oscar consideration.

With nearly 2 decades of experience in the Nollywood industry, The ‘Nnaji’ brand is one to be reckoned with.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu

Industry: Mass Media

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Regional Director M-Net. (Punch)

M-Net West Africa’s regional director, Wangi Mba-Uzokwu is the brain behind the success of reality television shows Big Brother Naija. She has also been influential in the growth of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, an award platform that honours African film.

The business and media strategist is dedicated to creating entertainment for the African audience by Africans hence her passionate approach to Africa Magic originals (feature films and Series).

Vanessa Amadi

Industry: Media and PR

Vanessa Amadi is a PR guru. In 2020, Davido celebrated her pivotal role in his successful career. Don’t let her British accent fool you, she has brains and power. She also works for Universal Music Group.

Born in England, she has come a long way since Kaya King of Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards told her she could have a future in PR. Her clientele also includes Tiwa Savage and Fireboy DML.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Industry: Film

Peace, Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). (Pulse Nigeria)

Osigwe is the founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), an annual award that recognises Africa’s film industry. The media mogul’s passion for growth from Africa’s film content birthed the 15-year-old award that’s been applauded for immensely supporting African film industries.

Funke Akindele

Industry: Film

There is no way we will be celebrating International women's day and not talk about Funke Akindele. Her consistency over two decades has made her a force to reckon with.

From her break-out role in the popular 1990s educational TV drama series 'I Need To Know’ to the release of her 2008 hit movie Jenifa, Funke’s influence has since stretched from just in front of the camera to behind it.

Tiwa Savage

Industry: Music

Tiwa Savage is Nigeria’s Number one female artist - nigh Africa’s. While 2019 was slow for her, she still managed to get a deal with Universal Music Group. She is a testament to the power of work ethic and perseverance. With multiple local and international awards under her belt, she is the aspiration of the African female act.

Addy Awofisayo

Industry: Tech

Addy Awofisayo, Youtube's Head of Content Partnerships . (SMW)

As Youtube's Head of Content Partnerships for sub-Saharan Africa, Awofisayo plays a very important role in a huge platform for Nigerian content creators.

As her role demands, the Harvard-trained Awofisayo has relationships with the best creators in the game which puts her in a position of power and influence.