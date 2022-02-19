Infinix is sponsoring the music category of the Future Awards Africa 2022

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Infinix is supporting the 16th Edition of the Future Awards Africa via endowment of the Music category.

It has always been and would continue to drive its commitment to empower and promote youth especially in the entertainment and music industry.

The Future Awards rewards young talents who have made outstanding achievements on a yearly basis. This year, Infinix is supporting the awards to encourage and inspire young talents to keep chasing their dreams.

The brand is supporting young talents in the music industry with a cash donation to the future awards committee. Additionally, the brand would provide 1 year supply of Infinix Devices for the winner of the music category at the Future Awards.

Infinix would also use this platform to promote past winners of its empowerment initiatives. Twist Berry, a young upcoming musician, who won the empowerment challenge to feature Davido on a song with a video—all paid for and promoted by Infinix.

The skater, Tosin Omotosho, the winner of the Note 11 challenge Worth N500,000 and brand promotion for his career. The most recent winner was Gabziel, the talented rapper who won the N500,000 cash prize after the #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix Rap challenge. This opportunity would be leveraged to increase awareness for their respective crafts and boost their careers.

To showcase the brand’s passion for fashion and trendiness, there will be a red carpet fashion engagement which will see two winners walk away with new Infinix devices and other prizes for fashion.

Keep up with updates from Infinix @InfinixNigeria for more information on empowerment initiatives like this.

#FeaturebyInfinix

