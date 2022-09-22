RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I'm now a born again Christian,' Ruger announces after deliverance service

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has announced that he has given his life to Christ in preparation for the release of his debut album.

Ruger
Ruger

Ruger the Born Again Christian: On Thursday, 22nd September 2022, Ruger announced via his Instagram story that he has turned a new leaf spiritually and he has taken the bold step of giving his life to Christ.

Recommended articles

He made this revelation known after he underwent what he described as a deliverance service at Tabernacle Christian Centre.

"I've confessed a lot of things on this album. I'm now born again guys. Shout out to Tabernacle Christian Centre for the deliverance service," reads the caption of a post of Ruger in front of the Church.

New man, new album: Ruger has presented himself as a new man reborn in Christ which he reveals was motivated by the experience of creating his debut album.

The highly anticipated album is set for release later in the year and fans will be excited to see what the Dancehall Ragga sensation has in store after releasing two hugely successful EPs.

It's left to be seen how Ruger's decision to give his life to Christ will shape his artistry given that he is notorious for making music that might not be really considered Christ-like.

At any rate, his debut album will sure reveal a lot.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Movie recommendation of the week: Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite

Movie recommendation of the week: Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite

'My husband has not slept with another woman since we got married' - Lizzy Anjorin

'My husband has not slept with another woman since we got married' - Lizzy Anjorin

'I'm now a born again Christian,' Ruger announces after deliverance service

'I'm now a born again Christian,' Ruger announces after deliverance service

Bella Shmurda drops new single 'Philo' featuring Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda drops new single 'Philo' featuring Omah Lay

Wizkid set to debut next album with live performance on Apple Music

Wizkid set to debut next album with live performance on Apple Music

Arewa holds listening party for debut EP [Pulse Event Review]

Arewa holds listening party for debut EP [Pulse Event Review]

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

AMAA 2022: 'Man of God', 'Jolly Roger' shine + full list of nominees

AMAA 2022: 'Man of God', 'Jolly Roger' shine + full list of nominees

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Asake

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga - Machala

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Mr May D, Davido, KDDO, Niniola, Mayorkun

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano

Dammy Krane, Davido

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution to 'Pere'