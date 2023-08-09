I finished my EP in just 2 hours - Shallipopi

In an interview with DoTun of Cool FM, Shallipopi shares that he doesn't write any of his songs and his entire debut project was a freestyle.

"I don't write my music, I make them off my head. Even the one that looks written, I don't write them," Shallipopi shares.

The artist who recently released his debut EP 'Planet Pluto' in July 2023 revealed that his entire EP was a freestyle he put together in just under two hours.

"The EP is a freestyle and I did everything in like two hours."

On why he doesn't write, Shallipopi shared that writing makes things rigid and he doesn't think music should be rigid. And although he doesn't write his songs or take a formal approach to his music, he's a professional who takes his music seriously.

Shallipopi has enjoyed a fast rise to the mainstream since the release of his single 'Elon Musk' named after the richest man in the world.