I finished my EP in just 2 hours - Shallipopi

Fast-rising Street-pop sensation Shallipopi has revealed that he doesn't write his songs.

In an interview with DoTun of Cool FM, Shallipopi shares that he doesn't write any of his songs and his entire debut project was a freestyle.

"I don't write my music, I make them off my head. Even the one that looks written, I don't write them," Shallipopi shares.

The artist who recently released his debut EP 'Planet Pluto' in July 2023 revealed that his entire EP was a freestyle he put together in just under two hours.

"The EP is a freestyle and I did everything in like two hours."

On why he doesn't write, Shallipopi shared that writing makes things rigid and he doesn't think music should be rigid. And although he doesn't write his songs or take a formal approach to his music, he's a professional who takes his music seriously.

Shallipopi has enjoyed a fast rise to the mainstream since the release of his single 'Elon Musk' named after the richest man in the world.

His debut EP 'Planet Pluto' further helped him to consolidate this success despite the controversy that preceded and followed its release. Shortly after the release of his single 'Elon Musk', Shallipopi was arrested by the EFCC for fraud and after the release of his EP, he has been at the center of a copyright infringement issue after Edo state veteran musician Pa Monday Edo Igbinidu.

