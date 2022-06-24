The celebrated gospel artist is known for her edifying singles which has made her a favorite amongst gospel music fans. 'I Will Sing' (refreshed) is another soul lifting single from the sensational artist and it's sure to get listeners in a worship mood.
Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi drops new single
Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi has dropped a new single titled 'I Will Sing' (refreshed). The single was released on Friday 14th June 2022.
