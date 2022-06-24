RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi drops new single

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi has dropped a new single titled 'I Will Sing' (refreshed). The single was released on Friday 14th June 2022.

Ada Ehi
Ada Ehi

The celebrated gospel artist is known for her edifying singles which has made her a favorite amongst gospel music fans. 'I Will Sing' (refreshed) is another soul lifting single from the sensational artist and it's sure to get listeners in a worship mood.

STREAM HERE

