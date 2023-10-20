ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned gospel artist PITA releases new single 'Fire Fire'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Written after suffering from a stroke, God's faithfulness and PITA's resilience shine through. The atmospheric acoustics showcase his remarkable vocal range and songwriting expertise.

The musical journey on 'Fire Fire' seamlessly transitions from rhythmic percussions to a message brimming with faith, praise, and strength.

This chapter in PITA's life not only adds to his personal story but also serves as an inspiration through his music, proving that with faith and perseverance, one can overcome even the most daunting obstacles.

PITA says "The song 'Fire Fire' came to me differently from other songs I've written. It was so easy to put my pain, fears, and ultimately my testimony into words and melody. The fact that it came through a place of truth and sincerity makes it uncomplicated and uncompromising."

Born Peter Linus, PITA (Praise in this age) has been captivating hearts and inspiring spiritual growth with his soul-stirring music. His career spans over a decade with 1000+ Live ministrations.

PITA consistently delivers powerful melodies and lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners around the world. As he continues to evolve as an artist, he remains committed to his mission of spreading the message of hope, love, and faith through his music.

The motivational track is produced by Chuks Music, and like 'Fire Fire' PITA's upcoming project promises to further inspire and uplift his audience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
