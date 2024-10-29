Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Recently arrested rapper Lil Durk gets surprise support.

Ghanaian fans of rapper Lil Durk hit the streets on October 28, 2024, with banners and shirts bearing the mark of the rapper's On The Family crew.

Their demand is the release of the 32-year-old Chicago rapper who was recently arrested in Miami en route to Italy over a murder-for-hire plot.

Lil Durk real name Durk Devontay Banks was arrested in connection with the killing of rapper Quando Rando's cousin who was allegedly murdered in retaliation for the killing of rapper King Von who was an associate of Durk's On The Family (OTF) crew.

The indictment showed messages from Lil Durk's iCloud where he told his OTF associates alleged to have carried out the attack not to book flights with a credit card connected to him. An advice they ignored.

Lil Durk is also alleged to have offered money and lucrative music opportunities to anyone who would kill Quando Rondo.

According to the indictment, in August 2022, a gunman opened fire on Quando Rondo, whose real name is Terrell Bowman, while he was at a gas station in West Hollywood with his sister and cousin. Rondo and his sister were uninjured but his cousin, 24-year-old Saviay Robinson, was shot multiple times and died.

Lil Durk was arrested alongside 5 other members of the OTP crew who are facing a murder-for-hire charge and the use of a deadly weapon in a murder which carries up to a life imprisonment and a death penalty.

Fans and artists have shown support for the rapper who becomes the latest musician to be arrested after the FBI recently picked up hip hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs for multiple charges.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

