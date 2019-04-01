On March 15, 2019, star singer, Kizz Daniel released his latest single and it was curiously titled, ‘Fvck You.’ Coming off what the rising success of the pro-consent single, ‘Madu’ the baby-faced pop star blindsided many with his calculated, rude and foul mouthed giveaway single ‘Fvck You.’

Running on the smooth guitar riff-tinged Young John-produced 90BPM beat, the Flyboy Inc. boss plays the role of an angry and hurt lover who discovers that his lover has been highly unfaithful.

In truth, the song was destined to resonate with the social media generation of millennials to whom discussions on infidelity have become a staple. An extension of this also includes the concept of body shaming, which this song is made up of.

Relatable message that resonates with the audience

While he was always going to rustle a few feathers, in all honesty, no amount of false, hypocritical claims of slut-shaming could knock Kizz off this horse. He’s like a knight in the blood game of ‘jousting’ looking to knock anyone down with the power of the internet.

The Kizz Daniel’s tale of heartbreak is relatable. The bulk of his target audience have been on the wrong end of heartbreak, disrespect and infidelity at some point in their lives, some more than once. Others are the kind of people Kizz sings about, so no matter the way you look, you are either the ‘cheater’ or the ‘cheatee.’

It also helps that the song is good, but that is never enough to make any song a hit or viral, even when you are a popular singer with a considerable fanbase like Kizz.

While the subject matter doesn’t possess shock value, the language used to convey the message does. In Nigeria’s pop clime, singers steer away from using the ‘F’ word’. On this song Kizz Daniel embraces it.

Kizz Daniel has found himself an inanimate crusader for the song – a hashtag that conveys a trend to cover the same song, ‘Fvck You’ and somehow, the song found a home with his fellow celebrities; a tactic that was only going to promote the song further.

Poe tried it earlier in the year, but in his case, it became obvious that a bigger star power is sometimes required to channel things like this.

Since Kizz released a video of himself performing the song on March 24, 2019, his official Instagram page has since been littered with numerous covers of the song from fellow celebrities; Tiwa Savage, Falz, Simi, Sarkodie, Lil Kesh and so forth.

In all honesty, one struggles to argue against contentions that ‘Fvck You’ has become one of Nigeria’s biggest-song-cover-trend on social media.

‘Who U Epp’ campaign by street king, Olamide was probably as big if not bigger if you add the fact that Wande Coal’s cover made it into the final version. Kizz Daniel’s song has found a place with celebrity singers which makes it a big deal.

The major cover or remix of ‘Who U Epp’ was performed by Wande Coal, but ‘Fvck You’ can count at least eight celebrities who have jumped on ‘Fvck You’ which has since birthed the hashtags, #FvckYouChallenge and #FvckYouCover.

Virality and impressive promotion

Last year, multi-talented performer, Falz and superstar, Wizkid underlined the power of good promotion/rollouts with their respective singles, ‘Sweet Boy’ and ‘Fever.’ For the former, Falz literally started a movement for the song that ignited conversations across Nigerian pop culture.

On his part, Wizkid literally used the power of media aproko to his advantage with Justine Skye dancing to the song just days before the video dropped before 'Baba Bolu' served us some compelling ‘romance’ scenes with Tiwa Savage when the video itself dropped.

Trends will forever aid music if you understand how to work your way around them. From his good moves since starting Flyboy Inc, it feels like Kizz Daniel has been at his calculative best yet, minus the unnecessary bloating that killed his sophomore album, ‘No Bad Songz.’

Is Kizz winning? Time will tell. But more successful calculated moves like this are surely a good way to go about things. The advantages of apt calculations can be seen in the success of Drake.

At this time though, we shall declare that Kizz Daniel has the most successful Nigerian promotional trend for a song yet – especially from the angle of covers or freestyles sessions.