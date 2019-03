Kizz Daniel is out with a new single which he titles, Fvck You.

Few hours after sharing snippet of his first single after the release of his sophomore album on his Instagram page, the FlyBoi Inc boss comes through with a brand new single as he prepares for his tour of the UK.

'Fvck You' is a mellow groovy song where he talks about a promiscuous partner who was messing around as he plays around with notable industry names.

The song was produced by Young John.