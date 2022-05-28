Future Sounds Vol.9 featuring Oladapo, Ria Sean, Gidi Sensei, Jason Nkanga, and more

1. Oladapo - Alone

Oladapo, a talented Nigerian singer, has released a new song titled 'Alone.' The song 'Alone' was released globally in 2021 as part of his new body of work Extended Play 'Blind,' which consists of 5 solid tracks with no guest appearances. He decided to go alone to see how much he could please his fans.

2. Ria Sean - Thai Food

Gloria Asene Enebi, better known by her stage name Ria Sean, is a singer and songwriter who debuted in the music industry with the smash hit 'Thai Food.'

3. Gidi Sensei - Opor

Owoeye Afeez Babawale, also known as Sensei, is from Osun state in Nigeria. Blackstorm Entertainment has signed him.

He began his musical career with Seal in the now-defunct musical duo 'Double Impact' before going solo in January 2022. Sensei's solo career began with the song 'O por.'

4. Jason Nkanga - Broken ft Phaemous

Jason Inidara Nkanga (born May 10, 1998) is a British-born Nigerian rapper better known by his stage name Jason Nkanga. He was born in the English town of Lewisham. He released his first single, 'Go Dumb,' featuring Psycho YP, in 2014. Beyond My Imagination, his debut EP, was released in 2016. Jason first gained attention for his song "Remember You," which appeared on his debut EP. It received positive feedback from listeners and provided exposure for Jason.

He teamed up with Phaemous for 'Broken'.

5. Cznbaby & Bas - Nkechi

Czn's music is best described as Afro Fusion; a melodious blend of Afro beats and other genres such as RnB/Soul, Pop, and Jazz. His diverse sound and style reflect his status as a versatile and extremely talented singer, songwriter, and performer. So far, he has met and collaborated with talented artists such as Jess ETA, Ogranya, Layzee Ella, Essilfie, and BadBoyMarz.

Czn, born Christopher Ita Essien jnr, made his debut with "Nkechi," a sultry afrobeats earworm co-written with Bas. His sensual vocals and excellent afrobeats lyricism are highlighted in the song.

6. Nia Ramzy -Baby

Nia Ramzy is a 21-year-old Nigerian from Bauchi State who fell in love with music at a young age after listening to iconic female musicians such as Beyoncé and Alicia Keys.

'Baby' is an excellent Pop song, with a smooth melodic rendition and poetic lyrics. Nia Ramzy found inspiration to write a song about her close friend's love life.

7. SYEMCA - Oha

Syemca, a talented singer and songwriter, has released a sensational and trending single titled 'Oha.'

Furthermore, this track was taken from the new project, 'Crave' EP, which contains four tracks with no features.

8. Boyd - Weird Place

Boyd, a Ghanaian R&B, Soul, and Afro-fusion musician, has released his new single titled 'Weird Space.'

NiiQuaye produced, mixed, and mastered the song.

Boyd's fervent lyrics and melodies as a passionate singer with soul-capturing vocals have the power to draw his listeners and fans into a part of his life, with a passion for songwriting and singing running through his veins from an early age.

9. WeTalkSound - Ikogosi ft Rindss & Vader the Wildcard

WeTalkSound (WTS) community teams up with Rindss and Vader the Wildcard for 'Ikogosi'.

10. Ibeji - Blown ft Wavy The Creator