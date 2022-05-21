Future Sounds Vol.8 featuring Naya Akanji, Dtwins, Paybac Iboro, Idyl, and more

Naya Akanji - Closer

Currently riding the digital success of her first 2022 single–Temp eopl3,

Naya Akanji defies all expectations once more with her new single, Closer. Her frequent collaborator Lemar Abdul produced the song. Closer investigates and creates the ideal blend of R&B, EDM, and Pop elements.

Dtwins - Am Not Leaving You

Shadow and Speedo make up the musical duo Dtwins, who have been making music for over ten years and have hit songs like I'm not leaving you Claim it.

They have a large fan base of music lovers. I'M NOT LEAVING YOU is a single from their latest EP.

Paybac Iboro - Danfo To Headies

PayBac iBoro, a prolific Nigerian rapper, has blessed us with a new fire jam titled "Danfo to Headies." This is a follow-up to his recent single "Bury me for Gold," which featured Alpha Ogini and Ozone.

Niinety9 - Kini Issue

Kini Issue by Niinety9 is a one-sided love story about a woman's betrayal of a man who chooses his words over his ego.

Idyl - Flex

The powerful music on his new single "Flex" is dedicated to his fans and followers. It follows his remix of Harrysong's hit "Juju," which was released earlier this year.

Runda - Good Girl

Runda is a talented Nigerian musician who began making music at a young age. He is one of the industry's young and talented singers, with numerous records that continue to delight fans.

As he continues on his journey, the young man returns to the public eye with a new favorite piece of music "Good Girl," which he performed awesomely well and still demonstrates his capability. The new release follows his Jowo cover and BamBam track. The song "Good Girl" is truly worth more listening to, and you can get it for free here.

Ty Cruz produced "Good Girl," which Soundz co-produced.

Reefer Tym - Agogo

Reefer Tym, a multi-talented rapper and songwriter, has released a new song titled "Agogo."

Tobby Drillz -Enter My Head

Tobby Drillz comes through with an exciting tune tagged 'Enter My Head'. This is another tune you will surely fall in love with on first listen.

Remy Baggins - vibrate ft Tomi Thomas

Remy Baggins, the self-proclaimed musical genius, has revealed the title and release date of his upcoming project. Remy announced yesterday on Twitter that his upcoming project will be called "Hentai." This is a shortened version of the Japanese phrase hentai seiyoku, which translates directly to sexual pervasion.

'Vibrate' featuring Tomi Thomas is a powerful record.

Straffitti - Everywhere ft BNXN

Straffitti, a gifted Nigerian singer, and BNXN collaborate on this blazing hip-hop jam titled "Everywhere."