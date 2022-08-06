RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Future Sounds Vol.19 featuring Testimony Jaga, Ogranya, Jake Millz, Shaun Mbah, Tariq and more

Authors:

Onyema Courage

We discovered ten tracks by up-and-coming artists this week.

Future Sounds Vol. 19 cover
Future Sounds Vol. 19 cover

Testimony Jaga, a talented gospel singer, is the August cover of the Future Sounds Playlist. The singer whose voice is heard by millions of gospel music fans across the country is poised to take over the world.

Recommended articles

Future Sounds cover for August (Testimony Jaga)
Future Sounds cover for August (Testimony Jaga) Pulse Nigeria

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria aims to find and highlight up-and-coming artists whose sounds should rule the future in a market where customers are always looking for new talent but have little opportunities to see it shown. Ten new tracks have been added to the Future Sounds playlists. We look forward to your responses.

Testimony Jaga - I Don't Care

Testimony Jaga, a well-known gospel music minister in Nigeria and a member of the Christ Embassy, just published a new song titled 'I Don't Care.' Testimony Jaga, also known as Salau Aliu Olayiwola, is a Christian singer who was raised as a Muslim and presently sings Christian music.

Ogranya - Brenda

Ogranya Jable Osai, also known as Ogranya, is a Nigerian singer who combines Afrosoul, R&B, and jazz in her music. He works as both a musician and an architect, and he has two Nollywood film writing/performance credits from Lara & The Beat and Angels & Martyrs.

'Brenda,' Ogranya's first single release for the year, arrives this week, following his 2021 'Music Don't Stop' single. The new record, on the other hand, is a fantastic jam for your listening pleasure.

Jake Millz - Ogede

Jake Millz, a rising Nigerian artist, has released his first single of the year, 'Ogede.'

'Ogede' is a sweet Afropop song. An ode to the artist's lover, laced with sweet melodies and enticing lyrics beckoning his lover to seek affection and abode in his arms.

Jake Millz, born 'Favour Jacob Daniel,' is a native of Bayelsa State in Southern Nigeria. Influenced by musicians such as Timaya, Duncan Mighty, Burna Boy, and other established South-side artists, Jake Millz is on his way to joining the region's ever-growing list of superstars.

Shaun Mbah - Oxygen

Shaun Mbah, a multi-genre singer-songwriter and producer from Abuja, teams up with fellow Abuja fast rising artiste, Eeskay, to release a new soothing melodic record titled 'Oxygen.'

Shaun Mbah discovered music in 2015 while studying at a Nigerian university under the alias 'King Shaun.' Shaun Mbah is still passionate about making music because it is his own way of communicating and expressing his innermost thoughts.

Osebeats produced his new single 'Oxygen,' which features Eeskay. It's an alternative R&B song with a chorus that addresses Shaun's need for fresh air as a remedy for his asthma brawl. The song also addresses issues of pressure from love, relationships, and life.

Tariq - Bad Intentions

Tariq Oluokun, also known as TAR1Q, is a multi-talented artist and songwriter drops 'Bad Intentions' off his debut EP 'Son of the Moon.'

Spyro - Billing

Spyro, a promising and ambitious record maker, returns to the music scene with this stunning song titled 'Billing.'

Because of its catchy lyrics and rhythms, this song will undoubtedly become another street anthem.

Phaemous - Gbedu ft Tim Lyre

Phaemous, a talented singer, has a new song out called 'Gbedu,' which features Tim Lyre. The new song is a vibe, and he dedicates it to his fans.

'Gbedu' is a fantastic track that follows his previous release Sapio-Medula and is his third track of the year.

Z'Bah - WKND

Z'Bah, a newcomer and rising Afrofusion artiste, makes her debut in the Nigerian music industry with the release of her debut - first official single 'WKND.'

Z'Bah is a delightful singer with a soothing voice. Her love of music began when her late father introduced her to the classic music of the legendary Michael Jackson, the iconic Asa, and other legacy musicians when she was a child.

Z'Bah music is best described as Afro-fusion, a distinct blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and Pop sounds. She admires the work of contemporary female artists from around the world, such as Billie Eillish and Tems. Listening to them gives her ideas.

Cee Sharp - Deep Deep

Samuel Luka, better known as Cee Sharp, a rising Christian Gospel singer, has released his third album, 'Jaye.' Sharp's poetic lyricism complements the soothing bop's Cuban and Afro-Caribbean groove.

Here is his new tune titled 'Deep Deep.'

Blakboykay - Green Light ft Melon

Here is another powerful record we discovered this week. Afeez Olakunle Adewale who is best known as Blakboykay teams up with Melon for 'Green Light.'

Check out the full playlist on stores:

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'When will you congratulate my uncle over victory?' - Davido asks outgoing governor Gboyega Oyetola

'When will you congratulate my uncle over victory?' - Davido asks outgoing governor Gboyega Oyetola

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome 2nd child via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome 2nd child via surrogate

Future Sounds Vol.19 featuring Testimony Jaga, Ogranya, Jake Millz, Shaun Mbah, Tariq and more

Future Sounds Vol.19 featuring Testimony Jaga, Ogranya, Jake Millz, Shaun Mbah, Tariq and more

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months of dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months of dating

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Prime Video unveils 'Gangs of Lagos', ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’ as first Nigerian Originals

Prime Video unveils 'Gangs of Lagos', ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’ as first Nigerian Originals

Gyakie release sizzling visuals for hit single 'For My Baby'

Gyakie release sizzling visuals for hit single 'For My Baby'

I'm not the type of playboy that breaks heart, Fireboy reveals

I'm not the type of playboy that breaks heart, Fireboy reveals

Filmmaking 101:You must know these 5 things as a Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101:You must know these 5 things as a Screenwriter

Trending

Kizz Daniel

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky continues his love affair with Amapiano

Burna Boy

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert