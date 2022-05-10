RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Flip The Music's very own, Gyakie, against all the odds, won the award for Best International Collaboration at the just ended VGMA 23 with her chart topping joint, "FOREVER REMIX" featuring Nigeria's Omah Lay,

Gyakie
Gyakie

On Saturday night, 7th May, 2022, the singer was announced winner of Vodafone Ghana Music Award's (VGMA) Best International Collaboration category. Gyakie's "FOREVER REMIX" (featuring Omah Lay) was nominated alongside top songs including, Yawtog 'Sore Remix' (featuring Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur), Black Sherif 'Second Sermon Remix (featuring Burna Boy), Darkovibes 'Je M'appelle (featuring Davido), Amaarae 'Sad Girls Love Money Remix' (featuring Moliy & Kali Uchis), Sarkodie 'Non Living Thing' (featuring Oxlade) etc.

Recommended articles

On March 18th, 2021, Gyakie & Flip The Music released her debut 5 track project, "SEED EP" which included 'Forever'. The song blew up quickly especially in Nigeria because of it's rhythm and lyrical content. She later put Omah Lay on the song for the remix, months ago after the release of her EP. When the song (Forever Remix) was released, it charted in over 20 countries on Apple Music, peaked number 10 on UK's Official Afrobeats Chart and peaked number 3 on Billboard's Top Triller Chart. Currently, the music video for the song has garnered over 29 million views on YouTube, over 7 million plays on Boomplay and 10 million plus streams on Spotify.

With these numbers and statistics it's no doubt she was outstanding in the category. She's currently working on her second EP, "MY DAIRY" which is set to be out in few months and also she has dropped a teaser of her next release via her social media accounts.

FLIP THE MUSIC, a Ghanaian owned record label, is founded by Emmanuel Sedo, who doubles as Gyakie's manager.

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

'They are after me for demanding end to ASUU strike' - Apostle Suleman reacts to nude photos

'They are after me for demanding end to ASUU strike' - Apostle Suleman reacts to nude photos

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'

WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller spends fifth week at No. 1, Young Jonn’s “Dada with Davido enters Top Ten at No. 7

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” spends fifth week at No. 1, Young Jonn’s “Dada” with Davido enters Top Ten at No. 7

'My first wife lied, I built my house by myself' – Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti breaks silence

'My first wife lied, I built my house by myself' – Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti breaks silence

Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife lands in Kenya for special assignment [Photos]

Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife lands in Kenya for special assignment [Photos]

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid - Portable

"Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid" - Portable

Trending

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Wizkid

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Kizz Daniel, Tekno, Victony, Naira Marley, and more

New Music Friday (Cover: Tekno x Kizz Daniel)

Pulse List: All songs featured on the Netflix series 'Blood Sisters'

Blood Sisters series [Netflix]

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno Buga