Fireboy shares how being a millionaire changed him

In a recent interview on Beat FM, the award-winning hitmaker was asked if he would still make the type of music he made in his debut album that rocketed him to mainstream success, Fireboy said he has outgrown that type of music.

Fireboy shared that he's in a phase where he has experienced different things and this will shape the way he made music.

"People need to understand that artists are human beings and they evolve," Fireboy said as he gave insight into how he can't hold the same mindset he had as the 23-year-old who made 'LTG' when he was a 27-year-old millionaire with many experiences.

Fireboy's statement on personal growth and evolution is not withdrawn from the remarks of fans who keep demanding that he make the type of music that made them fall in love with him.

Fireboy showcased a lover boy persona for his impressive debut album 'LTG' and he retained this side in his sophomore effort 'Apollo'.

In his third album 'Playboy', the artist who holds the joint record for the most Headies wins in a single night made an artistic 180 as he embraced a more swashbuckling playboy persona.

Fans appear to have struggled to reconcile the Playboy-inspired music with the lover boy they have come to adore. However, Fireboy doesn't seem interested in bringing back the old Fireboy.

