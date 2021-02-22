On February 21, 2021, the 14th Headies Nigeria's premier music award show held via virtual and live media due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A lot of the show had been pre-recorded and the live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The red carpet began at 5pm while the main event belatedly commenced around 9:50 pm.

The year-in-review is between July 2019 and September 2020. After leading nominations with nine, Fireboy led the way with five wins including Album of The Year for his sophomore album, Apollo. By doing so, Fireboy becomes the second YBNL act to win an Album of The Year.

His album, 'Apollo' also becomes the fourth YBNL album to nab Album of The Year after Olamide won for three consecutive albums between 2013 and 2015; YBNL, Baddest Guy Ever Liveth and Street OT.

Wizkid won two awards including Artist of The Year. Nigerian heartthrob, Simi also went home with two awards including the newly created Songwriter of The Year.

For his part, Nigerian new-kid-on-the-block, Omah Lay won the coveted Next Rated award, which comes with a new SUV. On the night, Nigerian celebrities like Davido and Burna Boy were snubbed by the Headies.

Mayorkun, The Cavemen, LadiPoe, Moelogo and Master KG also went home with one award each.

The last Nigerian artist to win five in a night was Wande Coal, at the 2010 edition of The Headies.