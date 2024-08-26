Fireboy features Lagbaja, Seun Kuti, Jon Baptiste on his 4th album 'Adedamola'

Fireboy has now released the tracklist for the album which will feature guest appearances from notable Nigerian artists Lagbaja, Grammy-nominated Afrobeat star Seun Kuti, Afrobeats hitmaker Lojay, and Grammy-winning American singer and songwriter Jon Baptiste.

The 14-track album will also feature Nigerian superstar disc jockey, musician, and producer Spinall.

The track list has sparked excitement from fans who are thrilled about the rare music release from Lagbaja who hasn't released any song in over two decades. The mask-wearing Nigerian legend whose music shaped the late 90s and early 2000s has maintained a life away from the limelight with his last public performance coming at the 2022 AMVCA.

Fireboy's decision to collaborate with Grammy Album of the Year winner Jon Baptiste and the highly acclaimed Grammy-nominated Seun Kuti suggests he might be eyeing a nomination in the Global categories especially as he releases the album just days before the August 31 Grammy deadline.

The highly anticipated album comes 2 years after Fireboy released his third album 'Playboy' which had the hit singles 'Bandana' featuring Asake and 'Playboy'.

Adedamola which is Fireboy's first name suggests the singer is making a U-turn from the hedonistic exploration that shaped his last album for more personal and sentimental themes.