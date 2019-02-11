Sole Nigerian Grammys nominee Seun Kuti loses 'World Music Award' to Soweto Gospel Choir.

The 36-year-old son of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti got nominated for the first time for his album ''Black Times'', which was released in March 2018.

He was nominated in the best world music album category alongside Bombino from Niger, Mali's Fatoumata Diawara and Soviet's Yiddish Glory.

Before travelling to the US for the awards, the Afrobeat artist talked about how much the recognition means to him in an exclusive interview with Pulse.

"It is a validation from my peers to match the validation that I believe that I receive from my people and that the class that I feel I represent," he said.

He was nominated along with his band Egypt 80 for his album which earned him his first ever entry on the Billboard music charts.

Seun lost to South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir during the 61st Recording Academy award ceremony which held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Staples Centre, Los Angeles, California.

The choir won the award for their ''Freedom'' album. This is their third Grammy win.

Apart from getting nominated, Seun also performed at the premiere event just before the main ceremony.

ALSO READ: See complete list of Grammy 2019 winners

Nigerian nominations

Unlike Seun, who just got nominated for the first time, his elder brother, Femi Kuti has been nominated four times, in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2014 for his album 'No Place For My Dream'.

Apart from these two, King Sunny Ade has also been nominated for the prestigious award. He got nominated twice, in 1983 and 1988.

Other Nigerian Grammy nominees include:

Babatunde Olatunji - Love Drum Talk in 1998

Sikiru Adepoju - Global Drum Project by Various artists in 2009. He won.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Beyoncé by Beyoncé in 2015

Wizkid - Views by Drake in 2017

Kah-Lo - "Rinse & Repeat" by Riton in 2017

Timaya - Avrakedabra by Morgan Heritage in 2018