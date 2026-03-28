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Nigerians call out Ice Prince, Duncan Mighty and Peruzzi for performing at APC convention

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:25 - 28 March 2026
Ice Prince, Duncan Mighty, and Peruzzi performed at the APC national convention in Abuja as Nigerians online called out the artists for lending their platforms to the ruling party.
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The All Progressives Congress held its national convention at Eagle Square in Abuja on Friday, March 27th, and Saturday, March 28th, drawing 32 governors and over 8,000 delegates from Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The two-day event was as much a political rally as it was a concert, with Ice Prince, Duncan Mighty, and Peruzzi among the artists who performed for the crowd of party faithful.

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The atmosphere, as expected at any event where popular artists perform live, was charged. Supporters turned out in numbers to pledge allegiance to President Tinubu, and the performances added the right energy that political gatherings in Nigeria have long used music to create.

From the podium, Tinubu used the occasion to address several fronts. He paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari for his contributions to Nigeria in both military and democratic capacities.

On the question of political dominance, he was direct: "Let me reiterate, especially to those who often lament and misunderstand us, we do not seek a one-party state."

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He also told the convention his administration is actively tackling Nigeria's persistent electricity crisis, a claim that landed against the backdrop of a country still enduring some of its worst power supply in recent memory. 

To the youth, he offered aspiration: "You are not only the future of Nigeria, you are our hope for a more glorious and assured future."

Outside Eagle Square, the mood was considerably less celebratory. Reports of deaths among supporters travelling to the convention, alongside accounts of tear gas being deployed against attendees, cast a shadow over the proceedings that the performances inside could not fully erase.

The artists did not escape scrutiny either. Nigerians took to social media to call out Ice Prince, Duncan Mighty, and Peruzzi for performing at a government event, with critics arguing that lending their platforms to the ruling party amounts to endorsing an administration many hold responsible for the country's current hardships.

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It is a conversation that surfaces every time a notable artist appears at a government function, and one that will only continue to increase in intensity.

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