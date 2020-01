Date: January 10, 2020

Song Title: Osan

Artist: Fiokee featuring Teni and DJ Coublon

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: DJ Coublon

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Greatness

Details/Takeaway: The song is the typical DJ Coublon song with guitar-heavy melodies and lo-fi percussion. Fiokee is the guitarist for ace band, Alternate Sound. 'Osan' is a vernacular for Yoruba people in Nigeria. It means Orange.