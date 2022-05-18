Falz shares snippet of unreleased song featuring The Cavemen

Folarin Falana, a Nigerian rapper, singer, actor, and activist better known as Falz, is set to collaborate with Nigerian music duo The Cavemen on his upcoming single. Falz has slowed down on song releases as he works to develop his acting skills.
Falz is back with a new song featuring The Cavemen.
Despite this, he has already collaborated with Waje Powpeezy, BNXN fka Buju, Lioness, and Broda Shaggi for 'Vibes,' 'Facility,' 'Ice Cream,' 'Linyenga,' and 'Cross My Lane' respectively in 2022.
Falz shared a video snippet for his next single, "The Cavemen," on his Instagram story. He revealed in the video that the song will be released on June 9th.
