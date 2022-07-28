RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Falz releases official video for ‘Knee Down’ with Chike & Osas Ighodaro

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian multi-talented Afrobeats star Falz has released the official music video for his song ‘Knee Down’ featuring Nigerian Singer Chike.

'Knee Down' is the third video off Falz’s 2022 album titled ‘BAHD’. This special song inspired the short musical film about Love & Betrayal which features sensational Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro and talented singer and actor Chike.

Speaking on the song, Falz says 'Knee Down' paints a picture of a tense love story.

“Whether you’re in love already or planning to take a big step in that direction, this is an anthem for everyone”.

Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana has established himself as one of Nigeria’s top entertainers through his incredible work as a singer, rapper and actor accompanied with his award- winning solo albums.

His works has earned him various awards and accolades, some of which include BET Award (2016 Best New International Act), Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (2016 Best Actor in a Comedy) , The Headies (2019 Best Rap Single), Headies 2019 (Album of the Year), The Headies 2021 (Best Rap Single).

Falz stands out for being the rapper who popularized rap duets haven achieved massive success with 'Soldier' featuring songstress Simi and their subsequent joint EP 'Chemistry'.

'Kneel Down' is another fine blend of R&B and hip-hop produced by Chillz. The music video and short film is directed by legendary cinematographer Clarence Peters.

YOU CAN WATCH 'KNEEL DOWN' VIDEO BELOW

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

