E'Major returns with 'Happiness' for the festive season

Starting with “My Happiness is my business…..,” the catchy single has quickly become a fan favourite, doing great numbers on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

On the new song, E’Major explains that it is an instant feel-good vibe for the festive season, as he is bent on delivering on his promise of giving his fans great music and achieving more milestones.

In his words, “Choosing to be happy at all times is not just a very intentional decision but a great one.”

The singer, born Emeka Jeremiah Nnaji, is a powerhouse of talent and creativity whose eclectic style of music sees him elevate his already existing afro-fusion sound through a merger of RnB and several other music genre elements to create a constantly evolving personalized sound.

His unique sound comes from years of experience as a lead vocalist for a travelling band, an Acappella group and later in his career a contemporary gospel artist.

Experimenting with various genres, his music explores themes of love, struggle, joy, and success.

So far, he has garnered over 2.5 million streams from over three hundred thousand listeners across platforms with a listening interest that has built over 20,000 plays on shazam.