In March 2020, Canadian Grammy-winning rapper, Drake will visit Nigeria. This is part of a six-city tour of Africa. These cities will be in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

In South Africa, he will visit three cities, In Nigeria, he will visit two cities and in Ghana, he will visit one city.

See the schedule for the performances and city stops below;

South Africa (Johannesburg) on March 18, 2020

South Africa (Durban) on March 20, 2020

South Africa (Cape Town) on March 22, 2020

Ghana (Accra) on March 27, 2020

Nigeria (Lagos) on March 29, 2020

Nigeria (Abuja) March 30, 2020

This joins a growing list of foreign superstars who have been visiting Nigeria. In December 2019, Cardi B and Future visited Nigeria.