Drake will be in three African countries in March 2020.

The concerts will be held in South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria.

How much are you willing to pay to watch Drake perform?

American rapper, Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly referred to as Drake is expected to hold musical concerts in three African countries in March 2020.

The three countries are South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria. In South Africa, he will hold three concerts in three different cities. In Nigeria, the child actor turned hip hop star will hold his show in two cities while in Ghana he one concert will be organized.

He will perform in South Africa before coming to Ghana and then Nigeria.

In Ghana and South Africa, general tickets and silver tickets are going for $40 and $55 respectively. Golden circle tickets are being sold for $130 and the VIP tickets go for $225. The VIP plus and the VIP premier is going for $700 and $1250 respectively.

In Nigeria, general tickets are going for $38 and silver tickets are being sold at $55. Golden circle and VIP tickets are being sold at $135 and $225 respectively. The VIP plus and the VIP premier is going for $700 and $1250 respectively.

The VIP premier will allow you to be in the first row at the concert while the general tickets will give you entrance and a seat a bit far from the stage.

Drake will be performing in:

South Africa (Johannesburg) on March 18, 2020

South Africa (Durban) on March 20, 2020

South Africa (Cape Town) on March 22, 2020

Ghana (Accra) on March 27, 2020

Nigeria (Lagos) on March 29, 2020

Nigeria (Abuja) March 30, 2020