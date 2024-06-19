Canadian rapper Drake sets new global streaming record on Spotify

According to the news published by music data and chart tracking platform Chart Data, Drake is the first artist in history to reach 100 billion streams across all credits (as a lead artist and a featured artist) on Spotify.

This feat is a testament to Drake's status as one of the biggest artists in the world.

Over the last 10 years, Drake has been the most famous and commercial rapper in the world whose music has garnered billions of streams. Famous for being able to sing and create pop records while exploring different genres around the world, Drake is one of the most successful artists of the digital era.

On his path to becoming the most streamed artist in the history of Spotify, Drake recently became the second artist to have 15 songs with over a billion streams which is a record he shares with fellow Canadian superstar Justin Bieber.

Drake was recently in the news after having a widely publicized beef with Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar which resulted in both rappers releasing several diss tracks.