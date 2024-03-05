ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Drake makes Spotify history after hitting 95B streaming mark

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Canadian superstar becomes the most streamed artist across all credits.

Drake becomes Spotify's most streamed artist across all credits
Drake becomes Spotify's most streamed artist across all credits

Recommended articles

In another landmark feat, the Grammy-winning Canadian hitmaker becomes the first artist to reach 95 billion streams across all credits on Spotify. This news was revealed in a post by the music chart platform Chart Data after Drake achieved the unprecedented feat of garnering over 95 billion Spotify streams on all the songs he has appeared on.

For over a decade, Drake has been one of the most streamed artists globally with his albums consistently charting at the top of the Billboard 200. In 2023, he tied Michael Jackson's record for the most NO. 1 song (13) by a solo male artist after his hit single 'First Person Shooter' feat J Cole reached the summit of the chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, 2016, and 2018, Drake was the most streamed artist on Spotify globally as he rubbed shoulders with other global streaming giants such as Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.

In 2022, Drake was the third most streamed artist on Spotify and the fourth most streamed in 2023.

With over 84 million monthly listeners which is the third most globally and over 95 billion Drake has now surpassed Taylor Swift as the most streamed artist across all credits.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tony Ross revisits his long walk to success in 'I Almost Forgot'

Tony Ross revisits his long walk to success in 'I Almost Forgot'

Audio Girl Africa launches first ever ProducHER Series Bootcamp in Nigeria

Audio Girl Africa launches first ever ProducHER Series Bootcamp in Nigeria

Don Jazzy changed my life, I left Mavin Records amicably - Reekado Banks

Don Jazzy changed my life, I left Mavin Records amicably - Reekado Banks

Drake makes Spotify history after hitting 95B streaming mark

Drake makes Spotify history after hitting 95B streaming mark

Lojay & JAE5 set to drop collaborative EP

Lojay & JAE5 set to drop collaborative EP

Your prayers mean the world to me - Kate Henshaw breaks silence on mother's death

Your prayers mean the world to me - Kate Henshaw breaks silence on mother's death

Broda Shaggi says he's a feminist but has expectations from his girlfriend

Broda Shaggi says he's a feminist but has expectations from his girlfriend

Celebrating Love: 10 most popular Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity weddings

Celebrating Love: 10 most popular Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity weddings

How Mr Ibu started acting — and 5 other jobs he did in his lifetime

How Mr Ibu started acting — and 5 other jobs he did in his lifetime

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy sells out successive shows at the Scotia Bank Arena

Burna Boy makes African history with successive sold-out shows in Canada

Skepta recruits Portable for new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas: 'NO TIME'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'

DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix

DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix