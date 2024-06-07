ADVERTISEMENT
D'banj announces the sequel to his classic album 'Entertainer' released 16 years ago

Adeayo Adebiyi

D'banj will release the sequel to his 2008 classic album 'Entertainer'.

According to D'banj, the new album will be released on June 28, 2024, and it will be part of his album 'Entertainer' which had the hit singles 'Igwe', 'Fall In Love', 'Gbono Feli Feli', and 'Suddenly'.

D'banj is one of Nigeria's most illustrious artists who contributed to the exportation of Nigerian music through 'Mr. Endowed' remix his collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Speaking on being a pacesetter in international collaborations in Afrobeats, D'banj said that while others had done it before him, he was able to do it on a grander scale that changed the narrative for Nigerian artists.

"Before outs, featuring an international artist used to be seen like they were doing you a favour...but we were able to deliver the biggest and that was able to give hope and visibility to the kids," D'banj said on the impact of his collaboration with Snoop Dogg on international collaborations in Nigerian music.

D'banj further shared that collaboration is a new competition and he's looking to work with the new generation of stars including Ayra Starr, Rema, and Ruger, among others.

D'banj who is celebrating 20 years in the music industry is set to release a new album. According to the famous Koko Master, the new album will be a sequel to his 2008 album 'Entertainer'.

"Just like every good movie, there's a sequel...this is 'Entertainer' the sequel coming 16 years after," D'banj told Hip TV.

Ahead of the album release, D'banj has released a couple of new singles with the recent being 'Koko' written by Olamide.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

