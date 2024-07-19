D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

The album titled ‘Entertainer – The Sequel’ is set to be released on August 9, 2024. D'banj has recruited a selection of global stars for his album including Grammy award winner, Wyclef Jean, Congolese icon Awilo Logomba, Senegalese music icon Youssou N'Dour, American superstar Akon, South African megastar DJ Maphorisa, and NBC’s The Voice sensation Chechi Sarai.

The new album, a follow-up to his 2008 magnum opus, 'The Entertainer' includes collaborations with Nigerian musicians, Phyno, Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Bhadboi Oml, and Chuchu Lee.

Ahead of the album release, D'banj has released a new single titled 'Worthy' featuring Youssou N'Dour and Chechi Sarai. The single was released on July 19 and it offers listeners a glimpse of what to expect from D'banj's upcoming album.

Sharing his excitement about the album, D’Banj said: “Life is a maze of self-discovery and my new album, 'Entertainer – The Sequel' confirms this truth to me. It’s a true reflection of my growth as an artist and my continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music. The past 20 years have been an incredible ride, and I am grateful for the support and love I have received. I am thrilled to share this new chapter in my musical journey with my fans.”

Following his album release, D'banj is set to embark on a tour of major cities globally in partnership with The Temple Company.

'Entertainer – The Sequel' tracklist

Track 1 - World Famous

Track 2 - Healer feat. Peruzzi

Track 3 - Kala feat. Awilo Logomba

Track 4 - Yours Truly feat. Phyno

Track 5 - Koko

Track 6 - Serious feat. Chuchu Lee

Track 7 - Since 04

Track 8 - My Melody

Track 9 - Worthy feat. Youssou N'Dour & Chechi Sarai

Track 10 - Peaky Blinders feat DJ Maphorisa

Track 11 - I Am Legend feat Wyclef Jean & XX

Bonus Tracks

Taya feat. Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Bhadboi Oml, Specikinging