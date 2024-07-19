RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian global music sensation D’Banj has unveiled details of his highly-anticipated fifth studio album.

D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon
D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

Recommended articles

The album titled ‘Entertainer – The Sequel’ is set to be released on August 9, 2024. D'banj has recruited a selection of global stars for his album including Grammy award winner, Wyclef Jean, Congolese icon Awilo Logomba, Senegalese music icon Youssou N'Dour, American superstar Akon, South African megastar DJ Maphorisa, and NBC’s The Voice sensation Chechi Sarai.

The new album, a follow-up to his 2008 magnum opus, 'The Entertainer' includes collaborations with Nigerian musicians, Phyno, Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Bhadboi Oml, and Chuchu Lee.

D'banj & Youssou N'dour
D'banj & Youssou N'dour Pulse Nigeria

Ahead of the album release, D'banj has released a new single titled 'Worthy' featuring Youssou N'Dour and Chechi Sarai. The single was released on July 19 and it offers listeners a glimpse of what to expect from D'banj's upcoming album.

Sharing his excitement about the album, D’Banj said: “Life is a maze of self-discovery and my new album, 'Entertainer – The Sequel' confirms this truth to me. It’s a true reflection of my growth as an artist and my continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music. The past 20 years have been an incredible ride, and I am grateful for the support and love I have received. I am thrilled to share this new chapter in my musical journey with my fans.”

Following his album release, D'banj is set to embark on a tour of major cities globally in partnership with The Temple Company.

Tracklist for D'banj's 'Entertainer - The Sequel'
Tracklist for D'banj's 'Entertainer - The Sequel' Pulse Nigeria

'Entertainer – The Sequel' tracklist

Track 1 - World Famous

Track 2 - Healer feat. Peruzzi

Track 3 - Kala feat. Awilo Logomba

Track 4 - Yours Truly feat. Phyno

Track 5 - Koko

Track 6 - Serious feat. Chuchu Lee

Track 7 - Since 04

Track 8 - My Melody

Track 9 - Worthy feat. Youssou N'Dour & Chechi Sarai

Track 10 - Peaky Blinders feat DJ Maphorisa

Track 11 - I Am Legend feat Wyclef Jean & XX

Bonus Tracks

Taya feat. Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Bhadboi Oml, Specikinging

Koko Remix Feat. Akon

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

10 Nollywood films you probably didn’t know are on Netflix

10 Nollywood films you probably didn’t know are on Netflix

Drama as Dubai princess divorces 'cheating' husband with Instagram post

Drama as Dubai princess divorces 'cheating' husband with Instagram post

Yul Edochie faces backlash for telling Nigerians not to protest

Yul Edochie faces backlash for telling Nigerians not to protest

Don Crucifixto announces new EP 'Believe in Forever' featuring Rotimi

Don Crucifixto announces new EP 'Believe in Forever' featuring Rotimi

I wanted to celebrate my culture - Chike says on his new album

I wanted to celebrate my culture - Chike says on his new album

My success in the music industry is organic and nothing is forced - Victony

My success in the music industry is organic and nothing is forced - Victony

Chivas Regal launches 'I Rise, We Rise' campaign with BNXN, TG Omori, Sore Adebisi

Chivas Regal launches 'I Rise, We Rise' campaign with BNXN, TG Omori, Sore Adebisi

Award-winning sensation Chike features Olamide, Ladipoe, Qing Madi on new album

Award-winning sensation Chike features Olamide, Ladipoe, Qing Madi on new album

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration