D’Banj releases visuals for 'Koko' off 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian global music sensation D’Banj has released his highly-anticipated fifth studio album 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel'.

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur D’Banj
Nigerian singer and entrepreneur D’Banj

The new album, a follow-up to his 2008 magnum opus, 'The Entertainer' includes collaborations with Nigerian musicians, Phyno, Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Bhadboi Oml, and Chuchu Lee.

As part of his legacy to mentor and showcase the next big talents, D'Banj also featured Specikinging off his talent discovery project, Cream Platform.

Sharing his excitement, D’Banj said, “Life is a maze of self-discovery and my new album, 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' confirms this truth to me. It’s a reflection of my growth as an artist and my continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music.

The past 20 years have been an incredible ride, and I am grateful for the support and love I have received. I am thrilled to share this new chapter in my musical journey with my fans.”

Propelled by a partnership with the creative powerhouse, The Temple Company, and leading music company, gamma, D’Banj continues his 20-year on-stage milestone with a series of intimate live performances and concerts across major cities globally. He will also connect with fans via exclusive meet-and-greet events, mentoring sessions, and engaging thought-leadership interactions.

Speaking on the album, Sipho Dlamini, gamma's President for Africa & Middle East said: “The only way we grow and conquer the global music market as Africans, is by understanding that no one wins alone. Having the honour to work with African giants like D’banj – my brother, the team at Temple, Idris, Larry Gaaga – my twin, and Yemisi – my sister, is the start of something big. Not just for Nigeria or West Africa – but for the whole continent. Go out and stream this album. Let’s show the world that Africa is ready to lead.”

Following the release of 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' album, D'banj has released the music video for the lead hit single 'Koko' which is a testament to his status as the Koko Master whose legacy continues to endure.

Adeayo Adebiyi

D'Banj releases visuals for 'Koko' off 'The Entertainer – D'Sequel' album

