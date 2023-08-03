Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

In another feat, 'Timeless' has now surpassed a billion streams across Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, YouTube, and Boomplay.

The album has surpassed 191 million streams on Spotify, 274 million on Audiomack, 240 0n Boomplay, 123 million on YouTube, and 190 million on Apple Music.

Since its release, the album has enjoyed huge success with the hit single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys enjoying both domestic and international success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

'Timeless' currently holds multiple streaming records including the most first-week streams for an album on Spotify Nigeria, YouTube Nigeria, Boomplay, and Audiomack. It also holds the record for most first-week streams for an African album on Apple Music.

The 17-track album had guest appearances from Cavemen, Angelina Kidjo, DMW signees Logos Olori & Morravey, Afrobeats superstar Asake, South African stars Focalistic and Musa Keys, Jamaican sensation Dexta Daps, and British-Nigerian legendary rapper Skepta.