Davido's 'Timeless' sets new opening day global record on Audiomack

Davido's 'Timeless' has set a new record for the first-day streams (12 million) in the history of of Audiomack. This was revealed on April 3, 2023, in a tweet by the official handle of Audiomack.

With the Audiomack record, 'Timeless' completes a clean sweep of non visual streaming platforms in Nigeria as it shattered all existing while erecting new ones.

Davido has already broken several first-day records across Boomplay, Spotify, and Apple music charts across the world with the album charting in 102 countries, reaching number 26, and reaching a new African peak of number 2 in the United States.

‘Timeless’ broke the all-time record for the biggest debut week by any album on Spotify Nigeria in its first day of release ‘Timeless’ tallied 4.91 million streams on March 31; surpassing the previous record debut week total of 4.89M by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’.