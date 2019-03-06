It is a brand new week and Davido's 2017 single continues to rise on the Billboard charts.

What started like an occasional blip is steadily growing into a historic moment for Davido as his hit song, 'Fall' is setting new records on the Global charts.

A few weeks back, we had reported that 'Fall' had become the longest charting Nigerian song on the Billboard charts after it spent the fourth week rising five spots to the 29th position on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts based on request and radio spins within the United States.

As at Tuesday, March 5 2019, the crossover hit has now spent eight weeks on the chart peaking at the No 26 position since it made its way into the charts in 2018, nearly a year after it was released.

This is a record that has never been solely achieved by any other Nigerian song.

'Fall' has also gone up to the 23rd spot on the US Top 40 Urban Radio songs in the chart released this week.

In 2017, Davido recorded unprecedented success with the release of his singles like 'If', 'FIA' and 'Fall'. The music video for 'Fall,' also made history as the first Nigerian music video to reach the 100 million views mark on YouTube, becoming the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube.

The continuous rise of the song is a major testament of his growing popularity on the global stage, especially in America, a place he has always wanted to conquer.

Davido who is presently in the US on a press run to promote his songs has consistently expressed his surprise with the delayed recognition that 'Fall' is enjoying with the American audience.

In an interview with DJ WhooKid on Sirius/XM Radio Shade 45, he had stated, ''To be honest, everyone asking why it is 'Fall', I just woke up and the record is everywhere... but honestly I think it went crazy after the BET Awards, I was the first artist to receive the award on the mainstream stage and from there, it went up.''