Two years following its release, Davido's 'Fall' continues to set records especially on the global charts.

The single which last year was recognized as the most Shamazed Non-American song in the US has hit a new heights on the Billboard.

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 'Fall' climbed to the 29th position in the global charts board after four consecutive weeks becoming the first ever Nigerian single to achieve such a feat.

'Fall' moved from the 39th position in its previous week to occupy the 29th spot, the highest place ever for a Nigerian song on the Billboard Top 100 R&B/Hip-Hop charts week ending February 9, 2019.

It ranks above some notable records like, Keith Sweat's 'Boomerang' and J Cole's 'Middle Child.'

The singer had earlier expressed his surprise at the success of the song in the United States.

In an interview just before he sold out the O2 London Arena, Davido had stated,

''No, I have always wondered why is it 'Fall'? out of every song, Fall is not even the song I wanted people to know before, but in America, they play it on the radio every 20 minutes and then it is just moving up quickly, The Billboard top RnB song, number 25 and it's moving up.''

The singer continues to enjoy success on the international shores with more listeners requesting for the song on US radio stations with predictions that its place on the charts may rise in the coming weeks.