A few weeks ago, Nigerian superstar, Davido announced the title of his new album as 'A Good Time' to industry people and journalists at an event in Lagos, Nigeria.

At the event, he also played them a few songs. While Nigerian rapper, YCee had been jokingly nervous about releasing his debut album, YCeevsZaheer on the same date as Davido, he might be happy at Davido's release date.

On October 28, 2019, Davido took to his Instagram page to announce his album release date as November 22, 2019. The post reads, "A GOOD TIME NOV 22 !!!!!!!!!!! RISKY OUT NOW!!"

A few days ago, he released the 'Risky,' the second single off the album.