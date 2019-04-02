Davido to perform at Hot 97 Summer Jam in New York

The music star shared the big news via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, where he posted a photo of the event's line ups.

"Bitch I graduated call me BIG FISH! NO Y 😂🌍🌍🚀🚀🤗🤗 NEW YORK! SUMMER JAM! JUNE 2ND! MET LIFE STADIUM!" he captioned the photo.

Other notable music stars billed to perform at the yearly event are Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos, Tory Lanez, A-Boogie, Cassanova and a host of others. The event will be taking place at Metlife Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Well, let's just say 2019 is turning out to be very good for Davido as we can recall a few days ago he shared with his fans how he has steadily climbed the Billboard charts with his song.

Davido climbs from No. 37 to No. 28 on Billboard charts

In 2017, Davido released the second of his five monster hits. It was 'Fall,' which became an instant hit in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and in mainstream UK. This was after a frustrated Davido came back home due to an inability to catch a break in the American market.

During his 'Ebro In The Morning' interview on Hot97, New York with Ebro Darden, Davido said he had already given up and was back to focus his energy on Africa again. But then, after he stopped trying, one of his 2017 singles which he recorded after he got back from the US has since become his breakout single in North America.

According to Billboard, in the week ending March 30, 2016, 'Fall,' which has been on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Charts for six weeks fell from a peak position of number 17 to number 18.