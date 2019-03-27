In 2017, Davido released the second of his five monster hits. It was 'Fall.' It was an instant hit in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and in mainstream UK. This was after a frustrated Davido came back home due to an inability to catch a break in the American market.

During his 'Ebro In The Morning' interview on Hot97, New York with Ebro Darden, Davido said had already given up and was back to focus his energy on Africa again. But then, after stopped trying, one of his 2017 singles which he recorded after he got back fro the US has since become his breakout single in North America.

According to Billboard, in the week ending March 30, 2016, 'Fall,' which has been on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Charts for six weeks fell from a peak position of number 17 to number 18.

Nonetheless, Davido took the biggest leap on this week’s “Emerging Artists” session of the Billboard charts. He moved up nine places from number 37 last week to a new peak position of number 28.

Davido continues to soar as we anticipate his sophomore album.