ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Brown & I have over 10 songs together - Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido speaks about his relationship with American musician Chris Brown.

Davido speaks on his relationship with Chris Brown
In a recent interview on Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido shared that he has a close relationship with Chris Brown whom he has collaborated on different occasions.

The hitmaker revealed that he loves being in the studio with Chris Brown and the duo has recorded over 10 songs together.

"Me and Chris every time I get in the studio with him I'm happy. He will do a video with you, take you on tour and he's always thinking of new ideas."

When he was asked whom he would love to have a collaboration album with Davido said Chris Brown while revealing that they have up to ten songs together and they have plans to go on tour together.

"Definitely Chris. Me and Chris got like 10 songs. I was even meant to go on tour with him."

Davido also shared that he would love to work with American R&B superstar SZA and Latino Pop megastar Bad Bunny.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

